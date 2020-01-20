Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.64, approximately 8,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 27,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.4514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.
Global X China Financials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CHIX)
Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
