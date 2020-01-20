Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Up 0.4%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $37.04, approximately 2,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GURU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF by 441.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

