Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.92, approximately 42,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,815.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

