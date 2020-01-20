Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.43, approximately 6,806 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.