GoByte Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $318,565.00 and approximately $8,004.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,756,681 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.