Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.73

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $18.16. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 445,169 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

