Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE GRT.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$69.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$57.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.