Graviocoin Reaches One Day Volume of $648.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $414,070.00 and approximately $648.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,246,446,202 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,651,202 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.