Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.07

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.07 and traded as low as $69.31. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 65,389 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.

In other news, insider Dal S. Brynelsen bought 20,000 shares of Griffin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

