Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Gulfport Energy posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

Shares of GPOR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,220,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,323. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $309.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

