Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

HALO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 1,622,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

