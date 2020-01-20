HashCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $772,217.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.36 or 0.05607600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034005 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127546 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

