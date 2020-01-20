Head to Head Comparison: Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & Markel (OTCMKTS:MKL)

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ms&Ad Insurance Group 3.70% 7.01% 0.84% Markel 6.75% 5.18% 1.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Markel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.39 $1.73 billion $1.56 10.62 Markel $6.84 billion 2.41 -$128.18 million $20.53 58.10

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Markel. Ms&Ad Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50

Markel has a consensus target price of $1,141.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.28%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Summary

Markel beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment also offers contract, commercial, and court bonds; coverage on automobiles or other vehicles held as collateral for loans; coverages for horse mortality, theft, infertility, transit, and specified perils; crime coverage; property and liability package coverage to small and medium sized businesses; accident and health coverage; coverage for legal expenses; and short-term trade credit coverage for commercial risks. The company's Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, environmental impairment liability, and auto liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and equipment; laminated oak and composite wood flooring; storage and transportation equipment for specialty gas; dormitory furniture, wall systems, medical casework, and marine panels; ornamental plants; fashion handbags; residential homes; and behavioral healthcare, concierge health programs, retail intelligence, and management and technology consulting services, as well as leases and manages manufactured housing communities. The company's Other segment operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.