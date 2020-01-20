Head to Head Survey: Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) vs. Gladstone Capital (NYSE:GLAD)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boulder Growth & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50

Gladstone Capital has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.11%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Dividends

Boulder Growth & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Gladstone Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boulder Growth & Income Fund and Gladstone Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 6.33 $19.87 million $0.84 12.36

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Boulder Growth & Income Fund and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 39.71% 10.26% 5.87%

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Boulder Growth & Income Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.