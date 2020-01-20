HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Shares Down 1%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.32, approximately 64,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 110,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $98,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $458,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $1,133,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

