Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $545,279.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

