Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $292,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 927,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $20.80.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

