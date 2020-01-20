HSBC’s (HSBA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 691 ($9.09) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 593.80 ($7.81). 3,117,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 584.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.52.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

