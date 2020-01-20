Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Hub Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

