Humaniq (HMQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,559.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Mercatox. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $79,559.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.03435677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00200581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

