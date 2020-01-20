Ignis Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.95 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $20.95 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Upbit, Vebitcoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, HitBTC, Indodax, Bittrex, Coinbit, Vebitcoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.