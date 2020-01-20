Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Trading Up 29.9%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) shares shot up 29.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.06, 34,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 16,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology.

