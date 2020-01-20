ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €12.50 ($14.53) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INGA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.