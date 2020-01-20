InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Up 16.2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)’s stock price rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 342,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 245,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

