Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,724,118 shares in the company, valued at C$11,362,059.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares purchased 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares purchased 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares purchased 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares purchased 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

Shares of CVE:OM remained flat at $C$0.50 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.15. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

