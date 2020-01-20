Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells 5,064 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $52,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 573,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 481,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $31.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.