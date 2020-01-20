Insider Selling: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Insider Sells $625,400.00 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 183.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

