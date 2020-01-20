Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Sells $1,981,702.24 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRM opened at $182.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 486.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,204,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 57.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 89.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,420,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $367,275,000 after buying an additional 1,142,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

