Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,164 shares in the company, valued at C$927,099.88.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.45. 236,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.54. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.61.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.