Invacio (INV) Hits Market Cap of $125,116.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Invacio has a market capitalization of $125,116.00 and $3,999.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Invacio has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invacio alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.89 or 0.01266702 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036040 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000185 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000970 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Invacio

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 21,393,997 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invacio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invacio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.