Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.26, 1,990 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

