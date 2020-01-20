Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.67

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and traded as high as $13.85. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 8,570 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) by 129.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Company Profile (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

