Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for St. James’s Place (STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON: STJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – St. James’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 940 ($12.37).

1/13/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,095 ($14.40) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

1/7/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – St. James’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,190 ($15.65).

12/16/2019 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/12/2019 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – St. James’s Place had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/4/2019 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,253 ($16.48) to GBX 1,322 ($17.39). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – St. James’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 980 ($12.89).

St. James’s Place stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,108.50 ($14.58). The company had a trading volume of 606,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. St. James’s Place plc has a 1 year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,045.37.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for St James's Place plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James's Place plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.