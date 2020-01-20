Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 1/14/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 1/14/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/13/2020 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).
  • 1/13/2020 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 165 ($2.17).
  • 1/10/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/9/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/5/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TW traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 214.40 ($2.82). 6,486,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.13 ($2.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders have purchased a total of 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806 in the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit