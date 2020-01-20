Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/14/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

1/13/2020 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 165 ($2.17).

1/10/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TW traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 214.40 ($2.82). 6,486,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.13 ($2.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders have purchased a total of 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806 in the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

