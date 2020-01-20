Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Republic Bank (FRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) in the last few weeks:

1/17/2020 – First Republic Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $121.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/9/2020 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2020 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/6/2020 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,046. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

