IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXJ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXJ) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95, approximately 1,372 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2449 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

