IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Trading Down 0%

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16, 1,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $5.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

