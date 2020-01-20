iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.52, approximately 12,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,062,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,973,000.

