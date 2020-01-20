iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc (CVE:ISD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based interactive proximity security alert messaging and mobile marketing solutions for commercial and security purpose in North America. The company gathers point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights; and enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers, and loyalty perks to consumer mobile devices on location and in real-time.

