iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc (CVE:ISD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based interactive proximity security alert messaging and mobile marketing solutions for commercial and security purpose in North America. The company gathers point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights; and enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers, and loyalty perks to consumer mobile devices on location and in real-time.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit