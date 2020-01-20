Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) to report ($1.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($1.73). Iterum Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($7.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iterum Therapeutics.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.54).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRM. ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

ITRM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. 592,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,329. The company has a market cap of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.