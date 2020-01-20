Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC) Shares Down 2%

Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.99 ($0.70) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), 824,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 666,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.10.

Japara Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:JHC)

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

