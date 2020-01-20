Jetcoin Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $46,119.00 and approximately $31,852.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.44 or 0.03519763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00200488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.