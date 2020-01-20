JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.04 ($7.02).

Commerzbank stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €5.16 ($6.00). 10,270,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.55. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a twelve month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

