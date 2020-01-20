JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) Plans GBX 10 Dividend

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JRS traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 796 ($10.47). The company had a trading volume of 137,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 685.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 683.46. The company has a market capitalization of $366.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 787.92 ($10.36).
JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile
