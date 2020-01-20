JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) Plans GBX 10 Dividend

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JRS traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 796 ($10.47). The company had a trading volume of 137,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 685.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 683.46. The company has a market capitalization of $366.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 787.92 ($10.36).

Get JPMorgan Russian Securities alerts:

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.