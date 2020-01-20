Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) Insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby Sells 19,000 Shares

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,975 ($65.44), for a total value of £945,250 ($1,243,422.78).

Bradley Leonard Ormsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 3 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,039 ($66.29) per share, with a total value of £151.17 ($198.86).

JDG stock opened at GBX 5,000 ($65.77) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.26 million and a P/E ratio of 29.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,252.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,258.04. Judges Scientific PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Judges Scientific from GBX 4,390 ($57.75) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

