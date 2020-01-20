KickToken (KICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,368.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $33.19 million and approximately $20,368.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.15 or 0.05533788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127232 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 492,261,737,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,007,202,384 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Dcoin, COSS, KuCoin, HitBTC, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Exmo, Gate.io, ABCC, Coinsbit, Mercatox, BitMart, TOKOK, CoinBene, YoBit, OOOBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

