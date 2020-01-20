Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $55.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.60 million to $56.91 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $49.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $221.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.90 million to $223.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $221.22 million to $231.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBAI. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

LBAI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 91,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,102. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $856.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

