Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Shares Down 20%

Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) shares dropped 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 292,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 176,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.

About Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

