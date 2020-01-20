Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €9.00 by Deutsche Bank

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.60 ($13.48).

Leoni stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €9.64 ($11.21). The company had a trading volume of 109,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.51. Leoni has a 12 month low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 12 month high of €34.70 ($40.35). The company has a market capitalization of $318.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

