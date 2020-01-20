Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CFO Sells $2,086,637.42 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,086,637.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,035.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LEVI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. 1,200,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,792. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEVI. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

